Local Franchisee Brings Dickey’s Slow-Smoked Barbecue to Gilbert

Gilbert, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee, Sam Beydoun, opens his newest Dickey’s location in Gilbert, AZ today with four weeks of specials and giveaways. The Gilbert location will be his second location to open in his home state of Arizona.

“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has been family owned and operated since 1941 and we consider each of our owners a part of our family,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are always proud when our current owners decide to invest more in us and our brand to open new locations in their communities.”

An Arizona native, Sam considers the folks in his community a part of his family. He looks forward to opening his second Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location and the others he has planned to open in the coming years.

“I was first drawn to Dickey’s Barbecue Pit because of their food and great concept,” said Sam. “After opening my first location in Mesa, we received such a great reaction from the community, we are thrilled to bring Dickey’s to those in Gilbert.”

The address of the Gilbert location is 1877 E. Williams Field Rd. #104, Gilbert, AZ 85295. The phone number is 480-626-0686.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

