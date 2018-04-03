Local Franchisee Brings Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to Lutz

Lutz, FL (RestaurantNews.com) New Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee Sunny Patel plans to open his first Dickey’s location in Lutz, Florida in Spring 2018.

“The Dickey’s family is thrilled to have Sunny bring Dickey’s Texas-style barbecue to his hometown of Lutz,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With experienced restauranteurs like Sunny, the Dickey’s brand will continue to grow and serve communities across the world delicious, slow-smoked barbecue.”

With over five years of franchising experience, Sunny looks forward to embarking on this new journey by opening his first barbecue concept. After deciding to open a new franchise, Sunny did extensive research and found that Dickey’s Barbecue Pit was the perfect fit for him due to their strong brand presence, rich history and support of franchisees.

“Quality means everything to me, and when I think of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, that is the first thing that comes to mind,” says Sunny. “Dickey’s has a passion for making delicious, slow-smoked barbecue and I am proud to now be a part of the Dickey’s family and have the opportunity to bring Dickey’s to Lutz.”

Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here.

To learn more about franchising with Dickeys, visit www.dickeys.com/franchise or call 866-340-6188.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contacts:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com

Ashley Richardson

arichardson@dickeys.com