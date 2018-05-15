Local Franchisee Brings Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to Annapolis

Annapolis, MD (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit plans to open their newest location in Annapolis in late 2018. The new location will be owned by Dickey’s franchisee Yvonne Stanley.

“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has been family owned and operated since 1941 and we consider each of our owners as a part of our family,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are proud to invite Yvonne, our newest franchisee, into the Dickey’s family and look forward to her success.”

This Dickey’s location will be Yvonne’s first restaurant venture. Originally from upstate New York, Yvonne now calls the Annapolis area home and looks forward to serving the residents of her community Dickey’s delicious, slow-smoked barbecue.

“I decided it was time to open my very own business and after doing extensive research, I found a home in Dickey’s Barbecue Pit,” says Yvonne. “I was impressed by the successful business model Dickey’s has in place and the support they offer franchisees.”

Find your nearest Dickey’s location here.

To learn more about franchising with Dickeys, visit www.dickeys.com/franchise or call 866-340-6188.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contacts:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com

Ashley Richardson

arichardson@dickeys.com