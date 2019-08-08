Local Favorite to Remodel Edmond Restaurant

Ted’s Cafe Escondido will add full bar with seating

Edmond, OK (RestaurantNews.com) Ted’s Café Escondido has announced plans to completely remodel their location at 801 E Danforth in Edmond. The Danforth location was the second Ted’s location to be opened, twelve years after the original Ted’s location at NW 68th and May Avenue.

“We recognized the need to invest in our infrastructure and stay current with our guests’ expectations. We have developed a vast cocktail menu over the past year to go far beyond the margarita and beer menu we have been known for in the past, and we’re excited to introduce our new offerings to our guests in Edmond.” said Ted’s Vice President of Operations, David Foxx. “With the edition of a seat-yourself bar and the refreshed cocktail menu, we’re giving our guests a place to relax and enjoy their drinks, as well as our made from scratch food.”

Construction will begin on Monday, August 12 and expected completion is Sunday, August 25. During this time, Ted’s Taco Truck will be in the parking lot of the Danforth location and will be selling select menu items from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:30p.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day while the location is closed for remodeling.

The restaurant will reopen on Monday, August 26th with a ribbon cutting courtesy of the Edmond Chamber of Commerce. A two-week long grand re-opening celebration will follow with daily giveaways, as well as the option to register to win a $500 Ted’s gift card.

“We want to remind our guests how important they are to us, and what better way than here, where we got our start,” said Foxx. “These giveaways are just a little token of our appreciation and a way for us to let our guests celebrate our success alongside our team.”

Updates on the remodel will be shared on the Ted’s social media accounts throughout the process. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TedsMexican.

Since the first Ted’s Café Escondido restaurant opened in 1991, we have stayed true to our founding principles, without compromise. At Ted’s, you are not just a customer, but our guest. We strive to make each of our guests feel welcome and special. We are passionate about continuing to prepare our fresh delicious food daily, from scratch. We are rooted in serving the best Mexican food, made from the freshest premium-quality ingredients, served with unsurpassed hospitality. That’s what makes Ted’s ‘Better Mexican’.

For more information, please visit www.tedscafe.com.

Contact:

Desi Hammett

Marketing Director

Ted’s Cafe Escondido

405-632-3325

dhammett@tedscafe.com