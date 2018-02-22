Local Favorite Capriotti’s Wins ‘Best Sandwich in Vegas’ Award

Fast Casual Sandwich Chain Continues to Impress in Home Market

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted sandwiches, was named the 2018 ‘Best Sandwich in Vegas’ by Nevada Public Radio’s Desert Companion magazine. The publication’s annual ‘Best Of’ series profiles readers’ top choices in Vegas restaurants, entertainment, shops, services and more.

“We are honored to receive the ‘Best Sandwich in Vegas’ award this year,” said CEO Ashley Morris. “Our Las Vegas fans are continuously loyal to Capriotti’s, and we’ve loved getting to know these, along with new fans, over the years. We are committed to continue providing our unique, premium sandwiches, while keeping up with the latest restaurant innovations in order to maintain our standing as the best in town.”

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop’s acclaimed ‘Thanksgiving leftover sandwich,’ the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, the Cole Turkey and the Cheesesteak.

Capriotti’s currently has 37 restaurants in the Las Vegas area, most recently opening at Cheyenne and 215 under the ownership of franchise partner Mike Solomon. The new location debuted a drive-through pick-up window, a first for Capriotti’s restaurants. This feature allows customers to place their orders online or on their mobile devices and have their orders ready at the window, all at the convenience of not leaving their vehicle.

The company is also reaching another milestone in its home market, with franchise partners Corey Melendrez and Thomas Gourley opening their tenth location next month. This will be the tenth Capriotti’s location opened in ten years for the entrepreneurial duo.

“Over the years, Capriotti’s has become a Las Vegas staple and a favorite of both tourists and locals, alike,” said David Bloom, Capriotti’s Chief Development Officer. “It’s been a pleasure to see not only the development in our home market, but also to see our out of town fans brining the beloved restaurant back to their home towns across the country.”

With the top 25 percent of shops averaging $1.1MM and an initial average investment of $376,000 and high growth potential, Capriotti’s is a profitable and rewarding franchise investment. The brand is backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchisees, called CAPMastery. This online and field program provides significant support to franchisees for marketing, retail sales, operations and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership. Looking ahead, Capriotti’s focus will be to continue being an extraordinary franchise, whose franchise partners earn exceptional returns by selling the best tasting, highest quality food.

For more information about the Capriotti’s franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com.

About Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is an award-winning fast-casual sandwich franchise that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day in a welcoming atmosphere. The Bobbie®, Capriotti’s signature sub, was voted “The Greatest Sandwich in America” by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti’s currently has 100 locations in 18 states, and plans to expand to 500 locations nationwide by 2025. For more information on the Capriotti’s franchise opportunity visit ownacapriottis.com. Like Capriotti’s on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

