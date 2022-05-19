Local Family to Open New Rush Bowls Location in DFW

Rush Bowls Brings All-Natural and Healthy Blended Fruit Bowls to Southlake

Southlake, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rush Bowls – the Colorado-based fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl – is happy to announce the late-May opening of its newest location in the DFW area. This new restaurant will be opened by local husband-and-wife duo, Mike and April Fuchs, and will be located in Park Village at 1151 E. Southlake Blvd.

This will be the fourth location the couple has opened in the area, adding to their growing family business. The new restaurant will feature both indoor and outdoor seating as well as delivery and carryout options. The Fuchs family is looking forward to using their new business to further involve themselves in the local community and is currently exploring partnerships with schools and other community organizations.

“It’s been wonderful having a business that we can operate and grow together as a family,” said Mike Fuchs. “We have three children that work with us in support of our local Rush Bowls restaurants and are now aiming to make them standout businesses in the DFW area.”

Rush Bowls offers its guests a wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies. An industry pioneer in the genesis of healthy food bowls, the brand’s bowl creations provide guests with the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and a choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Rush Bowls can be blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients while remaining low in calories and fat content.

“The healthy menu that Rush Bowls has to offer is what impresses us the most,” said April Fuchs. “As the importance of health and wellness continues to grow, we’re extremely proud that we are bringing an additional nutritious meal option to our hometown.”

The opening of Rush Bowls’ fourth DFW location marks another milestone in the brand’s continued expansion throughout the Lone Star State. For more information, please visit www.rushbowls.com .

About Rush Bowls

Rush Bowls was founded in 2004 when founder, Andrew Pudalov, a Wall Street executive, decided to leave New York’s financial scene to pursue his dream of creating a healthy, fast-casual restaurant that fueled people’s lives with honest ingredients and delicious recipes. As a result, Rush Bowls was born in Boulder, Colorado, offering meals crafted from the finest fruits and vegetables, topped with organic granola and honey, and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Franchising since 2016, Rush Bowls currently has over 35 restaurants open and operating in 20 states with over 100 additional locations in various stages of development with expansion to 23+ states. For more information on Rush Bowls’, visit www.rushbowls.com , and for more information on the brand’s franchise opportunity, visit https://rushbowls.com/franchise .

Contact:

Alec Miszuk

Franchise Elevator PR

630-484-0797

amiszuk@franchiseelevator.com

More from Rush Bowls

The post Local Family to Open New Rush Bowls Location in DFW first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.