Local Entrepreneurs Expand the Dickey’s Brand in La Marque, TX

La Marque, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues expansion in the state of Texas with new franchisees Dave and Lesa Covert. The Coverts will be opening their first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location in La Marque, TX in late 2018.

“At Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, our owners are truly a part of the Dickey family and we treat them as such with all of the support they could imagine for their restaurant venture,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are thrilled to have Dave and Lesa join our family and help us grow the Dickey’s name in our home state of Texas.”

The Coverts have been residents of Galveston County for over 20 years and look forward to opening their first restaurant in the place they call home. Dave has a background in software development and Lesa is a paramedic, but the pair decided it was time to open their own business together to leave a legacy for themselves.

“After deciding to break into the restaurant industry, we did extensive research on which concept would work best for the two of us,” says Dave. “Dickey’s was the perfect fit because we love the food, the culture and the support from being backed by a 76-year-old brand.”

