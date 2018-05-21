Local Entrepreneurs Celebrate Opening 10 Capriotti’s Locations in 10 Years with Fresh Perspectives, Unique Site

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Explores New Horizons with Nontraditional Location in Henderson

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, a Las Vegas-based restaurant known for its award-winning, hand crafted sandwiches, is celebrating alongside two of the brand’s long-time franchise partners who will debut their tenth Capriotti’s restaurant in Henderson. This is the tenth location open for the pair in the past decade, with their first Capriotti’s locations open in Anthem and Stephanie in 2008. The duo’s milestone location will open in the newly-constructed, $10M Railroad Pass Travel Center situated at 1550 Railroad Pass Casino Rd. near the Railroad Pass Hotel and Casino in Henderson on Tuesday, May 22.

The new travel center location is owned and operated by veteran Capriotti’s franchise partners, Thomas Gourley and Corey Melendrez. The power-duo comes from an extensive background in the food and beverage industry and have been working together for the past 20 years. It was love at first bite for Gourley and Melendrez – after seeing the brand offered a product they were passionate about, the two knew the Capriotti’s franchise opportunity was the perfect fit for them. With ten locations under their belts, the partners attribute their success to their unique hands-on approach and leadership style.

“My partner, Corey and I, are thrilled to be celebrating our tenth year with Capriotti’s,” said Gourley. “We’ve loved seeing how much the brand has evolved over the last decade while still keeping the same recipes and values we all know and love. We can’t wait to continue our journey and share the Capriotti’s experience with Henderson locals and travelers alike.”

In addition to the Railroad Pass Travel Center, Capriotti’s currently owns several other nontraditional locations in venues such as courthouses, casinos, hotels and convention facilities. As the brand continues on its path of record growth, it will seek opportunities in other high traffic areas such as sports and entertainment complexes and universities. Capriotti’s signed 50 franchise in the last year and plans to expand to 500 locations by 2025 through franchising both single and multi-unit developers.

“There is high demand from consumers for high-quality food to replace fast food in high traffic venues like the Railroad Pass Travel Center,” said David Bloom, Capriotti’s Chief Development Officer. “Capriotti’s food is great for delivery, catering, to be carried out or eaten later – in fact, Capriotti’s original locations in Delaware and are carry out only models and have seen immense success over the past 40 years. We look forward to continue working with our excellent franchise partners, like Corey and Thomas, to find both traditional and nontraditional Capriotti’s locations domestically and internationally.”

For additional information about Capriotti’s at the Railroad Pass Travel Center, please visit www.capriottis.com.

About Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti’s fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the “10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich” by USA Today and many “Best of” awards across the country. Capriotti’s cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti’s signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted “The Greatest Sandwich in America” by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti’s fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti’s on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Contact:

Marissa Pasillas

Fishman Public Relations

847-945-1300

mpasillas@fishmanpr.com