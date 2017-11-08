Local Entrepreneurs Brings Texas-style Barbecue to Foothill Ranch

The new location will open on Thursday, November 9

Foothill Ranch, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Local entrepreneur, Scott Cole, opens his first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location in Foothill Ranch with four weeks of specials and giveaways, including free barbecue for a year for three lucky guests.

“The Dickey’s Barbecue Pit family congratulates Scott Cole on opening his first location in Foothill Ranch,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Scott is passionate about the art of great barbecue and serving his community which are two things we look for in our franchisees. With this passion, Scott is sure to be successful in his first restaurant venture.”

Dickey’s will offer the following specials and giveaways for the next four weeks:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give” – Guests who donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Smokin’ Saturday: Guests may purchase $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches all day. Limit two.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

An Orange County native, Cole looks forward to breaking into the restaurant industry in the area he grew up in. “I want my Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location to be an extension of my home and my kitchen,” says Cole. “I want my Dickey’s location to always be smoking meat and continuously serving our community Dickey’s delicious barbecue.”

The new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Foothill Ranch is located at 26761 Portola Parkway #2H Foothill Ranch, CA 92610. The phone number is 949-470-3649.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

