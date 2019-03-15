Local Entrepreneurs Bring New Restaurant, Smalls Sliders, to Baton Rouge

Celebrate the small things at innovative fast-casual restaurant concept, offering premium sliders, opening in summer 2019

Baton Rouge, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Think Big, Eat Smalls!

Entrepreneurs Brandon Landry, Jacob Dugas, Scott Fargason and NFL star Drew Brees are bringing a new restaurant concept – Smalls Sliders – to Baton Rouge.

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch this unique concept in our hometown,” Dugas said. “Not only do we have an elite plan for Smalls, we also have a team of entrepreneurial powerhouses supporting the development of this small, yet mighty, concept.”

A brand created with simplicity in mind, Smalls is going back to the basics to create a fun, easygoing atmosphere where guests can celebrate the small things. The fast-casual restaurant will cook every meal to order, focusing exclusively on craveable, premium slider burgers as the main dish. Smalls will devote its attention to quality and customer service.

The restaurant will be built using shipping containers, allowing for a quick construction turn-around. Smalls will feature drive-thru business as its primary ordering option but will also have a walk-up experience with outside seating only. Smalls will have an open kitchen, allowing guests to watch their meal being expertly crafted as soon as they order.

“Smalls was created a lot like Walk-On’s, ‘Hey, I have an idea!’” Landry said. “I told Drew about the concept, and he was all in.” Brees has been Landry’s partner at Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar since 2015.

Smalls Sliders is expected to open its flagship restaurant this summer at 4343 Nicholson Drive, right across from Tigerland in Baton Rouge. With framework that can easily be scaled for franchise opportunities, Smalls has plans to grow into a nationwide concept. Smalls will engrain its fun, simplistic culture into everything it does to ensure the brand stays synonymous with celebration – “A Smalls Moment.”

