Local Entrepreneur Reignites the Fire in Oceanside, California With Firehouse Subs Opening

Oceanside, CA ( Restaurant News Release ) Firehouse Subs ® Franchisee Tony Siano has opened the doors to his Oceanside restaurant at 2619 Vista Way in Suite B1.

The Oceanside Firehouse Subs originally opened in March 2012, and marked the brand’s first venture into California. When the restaurant closed in April, Siano was determined to reopen the doors and bring his extensive hospitality industry leadership to this location. He has four decades of experience in the restaurant industry, and has been an entrepreneur since 2004. This is Siano’s third Firehouse Subs restaurant after opening his first location in Laguna Woods in 2014, and acquiring the Costa Mesa restaurant in 2016.

General Manager David Seau has been with Firehouse Subs Oceanside since the day it opened in 2012, and together the pair looks forward to bringing back heartfelt service and hot and hearty subs to the Oceanside community.

“David is a great leader, and I’m grateful to have his continued partnership through the restaurant’s next chapter,” said Siano. “I’m excited to combine our skills and experience to serve the Oceanside community through our great food and commitment to giving back.”

The Oceanside Firehouse Subs restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. The restaurant will offer steamed-to-perfection subs to go via online ordering through the Firehouse Subs app or website, call-in phone orders or takeout service at the counter inside. Third-party delivery and in-house catering services are also offered to guests to accommodate occasions of all sizes, from office meetings to family gatherings. Following state and local regulations, the dining room will be closed, and outdoor seating will be available at limited capacity.

Siano is dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $1.3 million in California. A portion of every sale at any Firehouse Subs in the U.S. benefits the Foundation, allowing the Foundation to achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment, funding and education to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.

Firehouse Subs serves a variety of hot specialty subs, piled high with premium meats and cheeses that are sliced fresh daily in-restaurant and steamed together to bring out the ingredients’ natural flavors, served “Fully Involved®” with fresh produce and condiments. In addition to its signature subs, the restaurant offers a variety of catering options from sandwich and dessert platters to salads and snacks to fuel any occasion.

Founded by former firefighting brothers, the restaurant décor reflects the founding family’s decades of fire and police service with gear and photos donated by local fire departments. It boasts a custom, hand-painted mural by Chief Mural Artist Joe Puskas, featuring Oceanside Fire Department battling a fire in the community. Since the opening of the first Firehouse Subs in 1994, Puskas and his team have painted more than 1,180 murals from his studio at Firehouse Subs Headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. The 501(c)(3) Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $53 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Each restaurant recycles five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $3 donation to the Foundation. Donation canisters on register counters explain the nonprofit’s mission and collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar. All funds raised benefit the Foundation.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the brand is a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. This year, Firehouse of America and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million. Firehouse Subs is consistently recognized as one of the leading brands in the U.S. among consumers. Based on recent Technomic Ignite consumer data, Firehouse Subs is currently ranked America’s No. 1 Favorite Fast-Casual Chain , America’s No. 1 Favorite Sandwich Chain and America’s No. 4 Favorite Chain overall. In 2019, Firehouse Subs was named the No. 1 brand in the restaurant industry that “Supports Local Community Activities” and ranked No. 1 among Fast Casual brands in the categories of Food Quality, Taste and Flavor, and Service and Hospitality in Technomic’s Consumer Brand Metrics rankings.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com .

Quick Facts:

More than 1,180 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations

$53 million+ granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation ®

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

