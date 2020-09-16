Local Entrepreneur Opens Second Firehouse Subs Restaurant in Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Firehouse Subs announces the grand opening of its second location in Pembroke Pines, Florida, at 10800 Pines Blvd., Ste. 3 . The restaurant will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, September 16, under the ownership of first-time Firehouse Subs Franchisee Peter Steinweg. This is the 18th Firehouse Subs restaurant in the Greater Miami/Ft. Lauderdale area.

Coming from a lifelong career in the retail and home furnishing industries, this is Steinweg’s first restaurant. He dreamed of owning his own restaurant and was determined to find the perfect franchise that would enable him to be proud of the food and customer service he served to guests every day. The first time he visited Firehouse Subs three years ago, he was hooked on the franchise’s food and mission.

“I come from a background filled with first responders, police officers and firefighters so serving the community is important to me,” Steinweg said. “Growing up in a culture of giving back, I’m excited to continue that through this restaurant on a daily basis.”

The Pembroke Pines Firehouse Subs restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. The restaurant features online ordering through the Firehouse Subs app or website, call-in phone orders or takeout service at the counter inside. It also offers third-party delivery and in-house catering services to accommodate occasions of all sizes, from office meetings to family gatherings.

Steinweg is dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $8.1 million in Florida. A portion of every sale at any Firehouse Subs in the U.S. benefits the Foundation, allowing the Foundation to achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment, funding and education to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.

Firehouse Subs serves a variety of hot specialty subs, piled high with premium meats and cheeses that are sliced fresh daily in-restaurant and steamed together to bring out the ingredients’ natural flavors, served “Fully Involved®” with fresh produce and condiments. In addition to its signature subs, the restaurant offers a variety of catering options from sandwich and dessert platters to salads and snacks to fuel any occasion.

Founded by former firefighting brothers, the restaurant décor reflects the founding family’s decades of fire and police service with gear and photos donated by local fire departments. It boasts a custom, hand-painted mural by Chief Mural Artist Joe Puskas, highlighting local heroes from the Pembroke Pines Fire Department in front of the landmark C.B. Smith Park and its water park, Paradise Cove. Since the opening of the first Firehouse Subs in 1994, Puskas and his team have painted more than 1,175 murals from his studio at Firehouse Subs Headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. The 501(c)(3) Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $51 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Each restaurant recycles five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $3 donation to the Foundation. Donation canisters on register counters explain the nonprofit’s mission and collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar. All funds raised benefit the Foundation.

