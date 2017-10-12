Local Entrepreneur Brings Two Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Locations to Houston

The locations are slated to open in 2018 in the Cleveland and Conroe areas

Cleveland, TX (RestaurantNews.com) New Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee plans to bring two Dickey’s locations to the Houston area beginning Summer 2018. The locations will be opened by Dickey’s franchisee Nasruddin Momin.

“The Dickey’s family looks forward to the opening of Momin’s new locations and are thrilled to have him as a part of the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit family,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Momin is passionate about the art of great barbecue and that is what makes the Dickey’s brand continue to grow and be successful.”

Though Momin is new to the Dickey’s team, the restaurant industry is something that he is very familiar with as his family has owned a deli for the past 15 years. When looking to branch out from his existing family business, Momin began researching franchising concepts and found a home in Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “I chose to franchise with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit because the barbecue is delicious and the concept is so simple,” says Momin. “I look forward to opening these two locations in my community as I know that people in this area will love Dickey’s slow-smoked barbecue.”

