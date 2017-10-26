Local Entrepreneur Brings Dickey’s Texas-Style Barbecue to Delano

The new location will open Monday, October 30

Delano, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opens their newest location in Delano, CA this Monday, October 30 with four weeks of specials and giveaways, including free barbecue for a year for three lucky guests. The new location will be opened by new Dickey’s franchisee Valerie Banuelos.

The Delano location will host a guest appreciation event on Tuesday, October 31 with $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches all day long.

“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is thrilled to have Valerie Banuelos join our every growing Dickey’s family,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With passionate, barbecue loving owners such as Banuelos, the Dickey’s brand will continue to flourish and have the opportunity to serve communities slow-smoked barbecue.”

Dickey’s will offer the following specials and giveaways for the next four weeks:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give” – Guests who donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Smokin’ Saturday: Guests may purchase $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches all day. Limit two.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

This will be the first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location opened by Banuelos. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve the residents of Delano Dickey’s delicious, Texas-style barbecue and become an integral part of this community,” says Banuelos.

To join Dickey’s Big Yellow Cup Club and receive members-only specials and discounts, click here.

The new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Delano is located at 713 Woollomes Ave. Delano, CA 93215. The phone number is 661-720-9240.

To find the location nearest you, click here.

Find Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

To learn more about franchising with Dickeys, visit www.dickeys.com/franchise or call 866-340-6188.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contacts:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com

Ashley Richardson

arichardson@dickeys.com