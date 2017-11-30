Local Entrepreneur Brings Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to Peoria

The new location will open on Thursday, November 30

Peoria, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit brings more Texas-style barbecue to Arizona by opening a new location in Peoria on Thursday, November 30. The new location will offer four days of specials and giveaways, including free barbecue for a year for three lucky guests. The new location will be opened by current Dickey’s franchisees Tiffany Oder and Chad Burge.

“At Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, we are proud to have franchisees like Tiffany and Chad who are passionate about the art of great barbecue and who go above and beyond to give back to their community,” says Laura Rea Dickey. “We look forward to seeing their success in their new Peoria location.”

Dickey’s will offer the following specials and giveaways for the next four days:

Grand Opening, Thursday: Guests may purchase $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches on Thursday, November 30 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., limit two per guest.

Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give” – Guests who donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Giveaway Saturday: Guest may register in-store to win free barbecue for a year.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

This is the second Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location that Oder and Burge have opened in the month of November. “Dickey’s Barbecue is a well-known brand nationwide with a strong presence in the Phoenix area,” says Oder. “We are excited to open our Peoria location and have the opportunity to serve the members of this community.”

To join Dickey’s Big Yellow Cup Club and receive members-only specials and discounts, click here.

The new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Peoria is located at 16955 N. 75th Ave., Suite 110 Peoria, AZ 85382. The phone number is 623-412-2954.

To find the location nearest you, click here.

Find Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

To learn more about franchising with Dickeys, visit www.dickeys.com/franchise or call 866-340-6188.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contacts:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com

Ashley Richardson

arichardson@dickeys.com