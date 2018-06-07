Local Entrepreneur Brings Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to Meadows Mall

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Local Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee, Ed Ciampa, plans to open his first Dickey’s location in Meadows Mall in Summer 2018. Though he is new to the Dickey’s family, Ed has over 30 years of franchising experience that he brings to the brand.

“At Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, we pride ourselves on serving each and every guest authentic, Texas-style barbecue,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With new franchisees such as Ed that have extensive franchising experience, we can continue to grow our brand and more importantly continue serving our guests delicious barbecue.”

Originally from Boston, Ed has called Las Vegas his home for the past 12 years and looks forward to bringing Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to his community.

“After deciding to take on a new restaurant concept, I knew barbecue was the perfect fit for my area because we have so few barbecue options in Las Vegas,” says Ed. “From there, Dickey’s was the easy answer, they have a great product, great franchisee support and are well known brand across the nation.”

Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here.

To learn more about franchising with Dickeys, visit www.dickeys.com/franchise or call 866-340-6188.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contacts:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com

Ashley Richardson

arichardson@dickeys.com