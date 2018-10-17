Local Entrepreneur Brings Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to Athens, TX

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues to expand in their home state of Texas with a new location slated to open in Athens, TX in early 2019. The location will be opened by new Dickey’s franchisee, Matt Hurst and his parents Robert and Stacy.

“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has been family owned and operated since 1941 and we consider each of our owners as a part of our family,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are always proud when we have new owners join our team, especially when they are opening in our home state.”

With more than 20 years in the restaurant industry, Matt looks forward to bringing Dickey’s slow-smoked barbecue to the residents of his hometown of Athens.

“Athens is in need of a barbecue option like Dickey’s that offers guests only the highest quality, slow-smoked meats,” says Matt. “My parents and I chose to open a Dickey’s franchise because of their rich history and strong support of their franchisees.”

