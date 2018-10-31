Local Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner Gives Back

Gurnee, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is widely known for authentic, slow-smoked barbecue, but Dickey’s owners nationwide have made themselves an integral part of their local community in various ways. Bill Zimmerman, a local Dickey’s Barbecue Pit owner in Gurnee, IL and Kenosha, WI takes pride in giving back to his community in as many ways as possible.

“In 2012, I decided that it was now or never if I wanted to run my own business and buying a franchise seemed like a great way to jump right in and have great success,” says Bill. “After doing research and fueled by my love of barbecue, I came across Dickey’s. I ate at several locations, observed the flow of operation, and decided Dickey’s was a great fit for me.”

The Dickey’s charitable organization, The Dickey Foundation supports first responders across the nation. Bill does his part locally in many ways including always offering uniformed first responders 50% off their meal at his Dickey’s locations and sponsoring several USO events.

On November 1, the Gurnee Dickey’s location will host an event with a special appearance from the local firefighters. The firefighters will be on-site with the fire truck handing out gifts to children at the event.

During that day, Dickey’s will be taking donations through The Dickey Foundation to go directly back to Gurnee first responders.

Along with supporting first responders, Bill has incorporated an internship program working with a local school to have third year intellectually disabled students gain working experience by learning the ins and outs of running a business and making delicious barbecue. He also serves on the school’s Culinary Advisory Board and helps conduct mock interviews with the students.

With all of his good works, Bill has made a name for local Dickey’s as not only the go-to barbecue place, but also a brand and a team that truly cares about the community.

