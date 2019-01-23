Local Barbecue Lovers Bring Dickey’s to Grambling, MI

Grambling, MI (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisees Jason Green and Patti Davis plan to open their first Dickey’s location in their local community of Grambling, MI. The new location is slated to open in late 2019.

“As we continue to expand our brand across the nation, we are proud to have such dedicated and passionate franchisees such as Jason and Patti join our family,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We look forward to our continued partnership with this duo and their success with their first location.”

A retired army veteran, Jason looked to break into the restaurant industry with his partner, Patti. Though new to the restaurant industry, they did extensive research on which franchise concept would be the perfect fit and found a home in Dickey’s.

“We were really looking for something niche to bring to our community and Texas-style barbecue fits that perfectly,” says Jason. “We found Dickey’s, loved the food and the family-friendly atmosphere and knew that the residents of Grambling would love it too.”

