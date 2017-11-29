Local Barbecue Fanatic Opens New Dickey’s Location in Houston

The new location will open Thursday, November 30

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opens their newest location tomorrow, November 30 with four weeks of specials and giveaways, including free barbecue for a year for three lucky guests. The new location will be opened by new Dickey’s franchisee Amrinder Toor.

“Though Amrinder Toor is opening his first location with us, he has been an integral part of the Dickey’s family since the tragedy that struck Houston by Hurricane Harvey,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Toor is one of the Dickey’s owners that smoked free barbecue for his community in their time of need. It is owners like Toor that make me proud to be part of the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit family.”

Dickey’s will offer the following specials and giveaways for the next four weeks:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give” – Guests who donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Smokin’ Saturday: Guests may purchase $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., limit two per guest.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

This location will be the first opened by Toor, though he has much experience with smoking delicious, Texas-style barbecue and serving his community. “I am excited to open my first Dickey’s location and continue to serve our community the delicious food that I am incredibly passionate about,” said Toor.

To join Dickey’s Big Yellow Cup Club and receive members-only specials and discounts, click here.

The new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Houston is located at 9440 Shady Drive #C Houston, TX 77016. The phone number is 713-999-1858.

