Local Artisan Bakery to Elevate Fresh, Handcrafted Experience Through New Prototype

Strategic branding architecture and design firm Harrison partners with Village Baking Co. to develop enhanced branding, interiors and packaging

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Villlage Baking Co. has selected local award-winning design agency Harrison to take its artisan bakeries to new heights through strategic branding and the evolution of a new prototype.

The Dallas community will soon be able to enjoy Village Baking Co.’s elevated interior design, architecture, branding and brand positioning when its neighborhood boulangeries, located at 1921 Greenville Ave. and 4539 Travis St., reopen spring 2022.

Harrison’s extensive experience in developing compelling brand identities is the perfect marriage to deliver Village Baking Company’s passion for creating authentic, French breads and pastries with a Texas twist.

“Village Baking Co. has been a Dallas mainstay for nearly two decades and we are humbled to be part of their future,” said Harrison Chief Operating Officer Keith Anderson. “It’s a brand founded on the deep, emotional connection that’s shared at the family table. We’re here to ensure guests feel this joy with all of their senses. We can’t wait to help Village Baking Co. become an anchor in future neighborhoods providing handcrafted, perfectly baked loaves and pastries.”

“Clint and I are proud to show guests every day that memories are made when you break bread together,” said Village Baking Co. Founder and Owner Kim Cooper. “We’ve enlisted Harrison to create an all-new Village Baking Co. experience from our logo and packaging to décor because they understand the delicacy and devotion that goes into handcrafting the best artisan loaf of bread in the city. As another Dallas-based company that knows our community well, we trust that their successful track record of bringing brands to life will be the key ingredient in us taking our guest experience to the next level.”

Harrison creates engaging brands and crafts meaningful experiences which bring a brand’s strategy, interiors, architecture, packaging and digital worlds to life. During its brand architecture design, Harrison employs creative storytelling, thorough market research, business strategy workshops and more to tie the physical premises together with the concept’s story. To learn more about Harrison, visit harrison.hn .

About Harrison

Harrison is an award-winning, global strategic architecture and design consultancy renowned for creating successful new hospitality concepts, transforming existing brands and operations, and designing distinctive spaces that deliver memorable guest experiences. With offices in Dallas, London, Birmingham and Melbourne, Harrison has partnered with major global brands as well as local independent businesses to deliver 6,000+ projects. The company’s approach focuses on the guest journey; enhancing their experience through a unique storytelling process which differentiates brands from their competition. Harrison is built on a reputation for creativity, passion and vision which is expressed in the breadth of its extensive portfolio built over the last 32 years. For more information, visit harrison.hn and follow Harrison on Instagram .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

The post Local Artisan Bakery to Elevate Fresh, Handcrafted Experience Through New Prototype first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.