Lobster Week returning to Bethlehem's Apollo Grill

Lobster lovers, head to Bethlehem's Apollo Grill for its annual Lobster Week, March 12-16.

A three-course, $27 "Deluxe Lunch" menu, available 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., includes a cup of lobster bisque, choice of entree (lobster and shrimp panini, lobster mac and cheese, lobster roll or 5-ounce lobster tail with waffle fries and coleslaw) and choice of dessert (chocolate toffee cake or lemon vanilla whoopie pie). Items are also available a la carte.

Dinner specials include appetizers ($6-$16) such as lobster tempura, lobster Francese and lobster risotto balls; and entrees ($18-$40) such as twin tails with au gratin potatoes and asparagus, lobster ravioli topped with sauteed lobster and surf and turf (5-ounce filet mignon and 5-ounce tail).

Apollo Grill is at 85 W. Broad St. Reservations: 610-865-9600.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog