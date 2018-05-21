  1. Home
Lobster Pot is Now Franchising Nationally!

From www.restaurantnews.com by RestaurantNews.com
(RestaurantNews.com) The Lobster Pot originated in Provincetown MA. Overlooking the water guest can enjoy delicious meals in a fun and friendly environment. People from all over the world come to experience the fresh seafood, and an amazing view of the Harbor. The hospitality is second to none. The full-service seafood restaurant is truly one of a kind. Now franchising throughout the United States, you can be a part of this amazing opportunity.

Why Lobster Pot?

Delicious Food
Trained Staff
Systems in Place
Real Estate Assistance
Marketing Assistance
Operational Assistance
Much More

Emerging Franchises

Here for you!

At Lobster Pot, we are with you every step of the way. We value our franchisees and customers!

To schedule a call to discuss further please email samantha@emergingfranchises.com

www.emergingfranchises.com

