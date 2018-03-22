Lobster Pot Now Franchising with the Help of Emerging Franchises

(RestaurantNews.com) For nearly forty years the Lobster Pot family has been dedicated to the winning combination of outstanding food and exceptional service. They’ve developed an extensive, impressive and creative menu that keeps the guest experience at its core.

They will guide your franchise with business savvy and practical systems that can make it all work to help the bottom line. The Lobster Pot is not about simply producing food and delivering it to a table. It’s a gathering place that connects with people.

Lobster Pot has decided to take their brand to the next level and begin the journey of franchising. After 40+ years the systems have been perfected and every detail sorted out. With the help of Emerging Franchises Lobster Pot has begun to expand throughout the Northeast as well as nationally.

You can now bring the taste of Cape Cod to your community with a Lobster Pot franchise location. Your empowerment is their goal. They remove the guesswork with a proven model, unparalleled training and marketing support, plus much more.

They feature a combination of practical and philosophic knowledge that lets you know what to expect from our relationship & how to establish and manage a successful Lobster Pot franchise. With the Lobster Pot you will receive:

Real Estate assistance

Marketing Assistance

Training

Operational Assistance

Much More

For more information on owning a Lobster Pot, please click below:

www.emergingfranchises.com