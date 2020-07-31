A lobster ‘feast’ is on Republican menu for August — with an extra helping of Trump

The Palm Beach County Republican Party’s annual summer Lobsterfest is downsizing, changing its name, and temporarily relocating. Lobster is still the centerpiece of Saturday's dinner. And even retooled, the support for President Donald Trump may be more expansive than ever. When tickets went on sale – $200 or $375 for VIP – they were sold out in one day. “People are really itching to get out and have some fun. You can’t blame them.”