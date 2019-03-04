Lobster & Chowder House is Expanding Nationally Through Franchising!

Provincetown, MA (RestaurantNews.com) For nearly forty years the Lobster Pot family has been dedicated to the winning combination of outstanding food and exceptional service. Over more than 40 years of success at our restaurant on Cape Cod, we’ve developed an extensive, impressive and creative menu that keeps the guest experience at its core.

Now we’ve taken the best from that experience for a fresh, concept: The Lobster & Chowder House. We’ll guide your franchise with business savvy and practical systems that make it all work for the bottom line. The Lobster & Chowder House is about a great business producing quality food and becoming a gathering place that connects with people!

Our Experience Is Your Key To Success!

Bring the taste of Cape Cod to your community with your own Lobster & Chowder House franchise location. Your empowerment is our goal. We remove the guesswork with a proven model, unparalleled training and marketing support, plus much more. We feature a combination of practical and philosophic knowledge that lets you know what to expect from our relationship & how to establish and manage a successful franchise.

The Real Difference

An incredible menu that features real lobster dishes like Lobster Rolls, Lobster Avocado Cocktails, Lobster Grilled Cheese, Fabulous Chowder & Bisque, Clams Casino and much more. Great burgers and tasty chicken sandwiches round out the menu so all can enjoy. You’ll serve the kind of meals that guests fall in love with but it goes beyond that. We show you how to serve excellent food while keeping costs in line. An outstanding training & support system that works for management and staff. Our standards for running a successful franchise come from more than 40 years of experience with the brand. From the manager’s office to the front & back of the house, we show you how it’s done right. A comprehensive advertising, marketing and social media strategy with a track record of success. The Lobster & Chowder House integrates your franchise into our extensive network of loyal customers engaged with our Cape Cod restaurant. People are committed to the brand and we show you how to connect to them with programs of your own.

For more information, click below: