Live-music-and-dining concept Hey Nonny opening late October in Arlington Heights

Combination dining-and-music venues are tricky concepts to pull off, but two northwest-suburban entrepreneurs are about to give it a try.

Hey Nonny, created by Chip Brooks and Chris Dungan, will open Oct. 18 in downtown Arlington Heights, a 1,400-square-foot space featuring ticketed concerts for local and touring musicians , and small-plate, farm-to-table dining in an adjacent gastropub.

“Chris Dugan and I got tired of driving 45 minutes to Chicago or Evanston for great music,” said co-founder Brooks. “So we’re building one close to home.”

Chef Jay Ruff, formerly executive chef at NBC Tower, said he’ll take a hyper-local approach to the gastropub menu.

“I’ve got a lot of local, tiny farmers lined up,” he said.

Look for small bites such as charcuterie boards and duck-confit, and hearty dishes such as syrah-braised lamb shank, and a wild boar chop with sweet potato puree and garlic sausage.

The music and dining spaces are separated by a 24-foot-wide wall that can be raised into the ceiling, combining the rooms for larger events.

The music space will include 16 “premium” seats where food will be served — principally small bites, Ruff said.

“It’ll be a very limited menu in those seats,” he said. “We want to stay away from the sounds of silverware clinking.”

The Hey Nonny (10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights) opening night will feature blues artist Chris Thomas King, the band Reina del Cid will perform Oct. 19, and singer Callaghan, Oct. 20. Tickets, dining reservations and more information can be found at heynonny.com

