Live the Good Life with Taziki’s Fire-Grilled Shrimp Kebobs

Acclaimed Mediterranean café brings back fan-favorite seafood item, available through April 17

Birmingham, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is making it easy to love what you eat with the highly anticipated return of its fire-grilled Shrimp Kebobs!

Available through April 17, the Mediterranean-style shrimp skewers will be available to enjoy in three delicious ways — on a salad, as a feast and as a family feast. Each option is served with plump shrimp, green peppers and onions while offering a fresh celebration of a health-focused diet.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring back our delicious Shrimp Kebobs,” said Taziki’s CEO Dan Simpson. “This has been a fan favorite in the past, especially with the various ways guests can enjoy this light and healthy protein. We hope everyone will consider adding this popular item to their favorite dish and embrace the Mediterranean lifestyle!”

For a light dish, guests can add the Shrimp Kebobs to one of Taziki’s healthy salad options including the Greek, Mediterranean and Taziki’s Caesar. For those looking for a hearty, well-rounded meal, guests can enjoy the Shrimp Kebob Feast, which also includes a Greek Salad and the choice of Basmati Rice or Roasted New Potatoes. Or, if the whole crew is craving one-of-a-kind Mediterranean fare, the Family Feast offers enough protein to feed four to six guests and includes Greek Salad, pita chips and the choice of basmati rice or roasted new potatoes.

Inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean, Taziki’s colorful menu offers handcrafted, elevated, affordable fare that allows every guest to receive eudaimonia — human flourishing. Taziki’s offers primarily plant-based dishes, healthy oils instead of butters, herbs and spices for optimal flavor, limited red meat, and fish and poultry.

Taziki’s passion extends to its commitment to working with American producers, particularly small- and medium-sized family-owned farms. Over the years, Taziki’s has built a strong relationship with these valued producers who go through an extensive vetting process to ensure the highest quality of every ingredient purchased by the brand.

To learn more about Taziki’s, visit www.tazikis.com .

About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Founded by Keith and Amy Richards in 1998, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Taziki’s is a fresh celebration of the Mediterranean diet with a colorful menu that offers handcrafted, elevated, affordable fare the entire family enjoys. Much of the original menu is still the same, with added efficiency in the process and technology to make the brand a systems-driven, scalable operation. Taziki’s continues to grow with more than 90 locations operating today. With opportunities in every state, Taziki’s has a wide network of resources for franchise partners that allows anyone to bring the Mediterranean lifestyle to their neighborhood. To learn more about how to own a piece of the Mediterranean, visit tazikisfranchising.com . For more information, visit tazikis.com and follow Taziki’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

