Little Lulu's, a tiny shop in a neighborhood of massive change

While we rush to celebrate our last hurrah of summer, Autumn Bastyr prepares her blossoming business for its first shift to fall.

Bastyr, owner of Little Lulu’s in Portage Park, is one of the few makers of handcrafted artisan Italian ice open year-round in Chicago, and a nearly one-woman operation where multigenerational families reign. The road to entrepreneurship has been relatively fast — she only started making Italian ice in 2016 — but it’s still been a journey. How will her tiny shop fare in an area undergoing massive change, where the last Sears store in the city closed in July, and Sabatino’s will flame its final baked Alaska in December?

Working at her neighborhood Italian ice stand through high school, Bastyr scooped countless cups of lemon snow during long teenage summers, years before she even thought of opening her own shop.

A former server at Coalfire pizzeria, Bastyr had what she called her “aha moment” in summer 2016. While at Miko’s, makers of some of the finest ice in the city, “I was eating Italian ice and thought that I could totally make this into a business,” she said. Bastyr asked the owners for advice, which they generously shared. She discovered that they used real fruit rather than artificially colored and flavored syrups often found at other shops, so she could make a healthier, allergy-friendly treat for her now 10-year-old twins.

Soon after, Bastyr “bought a little machine and just started experimenting through the winter,” she said. Who wants Italian ice in Chicago when our world is covered in snow? Your co-workers at a coal-fired pizzeria, when you’re testing recipes.

Italian ice, in its simplest form, is made with water, sugar and lemon juice — so commonly that it’s often called lemon ice. Lemon, however, was not Bastyr’s first flavor. “The first was mango,” she said. “It was not sweet enough and way too thick, so just kind of weird. It was definitely a few rounds before I got it right.” So Bastyr spent winter 2016 tweaking her recipes and enlisting her friends to taste the good, the bad, the frozen.

“One of the first times I used the machine to make Italian ice, it was 1 a.m., and I was moving too fast,” she said, “I poured the strawberry mixture in, and it started oozing out the sides because I forgot to put one of the components back in the machine after cleaning it. So that was a very sticky process. I had to take off all the panels and clean everywhere.”

“I will never do that again,” said Bastyr laughing. “Something always comes up, and you have to try to deal with it positively because if you let these little things defeat you, then business entrepreneurship isn’t for you.”

When you see Bastyr’s ice now, you’ll notice how fluffy it is, completely unlike granita and some other ices around town with their granular flakes. Creamy but dairy-free, like sorbet, Bastyr’s creations capture the ripe, radiant essence of fruit.

Little Lulu’s, named for the plucky vintage comic book character Lulu Moppett, kicked off its first season with a pair of ice bikes in April 2017.

“It is not the easiest thing to ride these bikes,” she added. “It’s hard to maneuver and front-heavy trying to steer it. I ran into a fence once when I couldn’t stop in time. It’s a learning process. Everything’s a learning process.”

Bastyr makes appearances at locations on the North Side, including the weekly farmers market in Horner Park, the monthly pop-up at Chicago Taco Authority in Old Irving Park and special events, including weddings, where sometimes she’ll do double duty as a professional photographer.

“I don’t know how the paleta gentlemen bike all over the city,” said Bastyr about the primarily Latino men who sell paletas, ice cream and other icy novelties across Chicago. “I have made friends with some, but some don’t want you in their territory. I’ve had some buy from me, and we’ve traded. The paleta men mostly want lemon, and I usually go for a guava pop.”

Bastyr opened her Portage Park storefront, with a private kitchen in back, this year on June 1. There she also stocks Lulupops made with the same base as the Italian ice, but frozen on a stick. She’s planning autumnal flavors like pomegranate and pumpkin, but “coconut is our best-seller by far,” she said. “Watermelon is a huge hit with children, and strawberry. Adults love the more grown-up flavors, like grapefruit. I love the raspberry.”

Gibsons sous-chef Marcus Ledford, Bastyr’s former co-worker and current boyfriend, is consulting on a sandwich menu, made on Publican Quality Bread. Look for rotating sweet and savory options, possibly a ricotta toast with pistachio and honey glaze, but definitely a grilled cheese as well as a tomato bisque soup.

“I think it’s been a great learning experience for my children,” Bastyr said about building up Little Lulu’s. “They’re learning from a young age what it means to work for yourself and all the things that come along with it. They have been crazy supportive, and I’ve just been thankful I have them to be there with me.”

“In the shop, they help me clean up. There have been nights where they fall asleep on chairs because we still have to make ice for the next day. They take payment in Italian ice, so that’s always nice,” said Bastyr laughing.

5035 W. Montrose Ave., 224-601-5858, www.littlelulusitalianice.com

