Little Italy's Blue Dog BBQ closes

Little Italy’s Blue Dog BBQ has closed indefinitely, according to a sign on the door.

“Hey neighbors! It saddens us to announce that as of Saturday June 15th Blue Dog BBQ will be closed indefinitely. Thanks for your support!” the sign said.

The restaurant opened last year in the former Heavy Seas Alehouse on the 300 block of S. Central St.

The company was formed in 2017 with an emphasis on on-site catering. A spokesman could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

