Little Caesars launches new Quattro pizza for limited time: Here's what it means

When it comes to pizza toppings, people can be picky.

Little Caesars is out with a new pizza that aims to please everyone. Quattro Pizza is divided into four quarters with each having different toppings.

The four topping combinations are: pepperoni; Italian sausage and bruschetta; Italian sausage and pepperoni, and cheese. New to Little Caesars' topping lineup is the bruschetta topping. It features the flavors of Roma tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

"Little Caesars is taking a fresh approach to one of the world's favorite foods with its new Quattro pizza," said Jeff Klein, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Little Caesars in a statement. "A classic pizza is always a good choice. But sometimes you have to spice things up. The Quattro pizza is a fun way to try something new or to be sure there's something for everyone to enjoy at the next pizza night."

This is a limited time offer for app and website users. The pizza is $7 plus tax at participating U.S. locations.

The Quattro pizza is expected to be available into October.

