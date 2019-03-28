The Little Beet Opens First Location in Florida

Plant-Inspired Fast-Casual Restaurant to Debut at Aventura Mall in North Miami in April

Miami, FL (RestaurantNews.com) The Little Beet, a plant inspired fast-casual restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in the Aventura Mall, marking the concept’s first location in Florida. Opening April 1st and located at 19501 Biscayne Blvd., The Little Beet will provide guests with plant inspired, gluten free, unique flavor combinations and high-quality ingredients.

Since The Little Beet’s founding in 2014, the New York-based restaurant brand has grown to nine locations across the East coast with locations in Manhattan, Long Island, Westchester, Miami, Washington, D.C. and Arlington. The Little Beet at Aventura Mall will be the wellness brand’s tenth location. Recently named as a Top Emerging Restaurant Brand, The Little Beet plans to open 15 more restaurants by the end of 2020.

“We’re aggressively looking to expand in new, exciting markets and Aventura Mall presents the perfect location for our brand,” said Becky Mulligan, CEO of The Little Beet. “Our menu items at the South Florida-based location will range from Yuzu Poké Bowls and Chef Made Bowls to a Make Your Own Plate concept that includes a choice of three veggies, one protein, a sauce and garnish.”

The Little Beet at Aventura Mall is conveniently situated inside one of Florida’s most popular shopping centers and second-largest shopping mall in the U.S. by retail space. Defined by culture, style and taste, Aventura Mall transformed its food court into an eclectic food hall in 2018 and provides the perfect space for diners looking for an upscale fast-casual restaurant with a variety of options that support a healthy, active lifestyle.

The Little Beet at Aventura Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays, and will offer online ordering and catering through their app.

About The Little Beet

The Little Beet is a plant inspired, fast-casual restaurant committed to serving wholesome, delicious food and living well. Our mission is to give people access to better food and provide the knowledge they need to make healthy choices for their mind, body and lifestyle. Founded in 2014 in New York City, The Little Beet is owned by NYC-based restaurant group Aurify Brands. With locations throughout Manhattan, Long Island, Westchester, Miami, D.C. and Arlington, the plant inspired, seasonal menu is 100% gluten-free, mostly vegan and always prepared fresh in-house. The culinary team draws inspiration from global flavors and incorporates exciting, nutrient-rich ingredients into every tasty bite. All ingredients are carefully sourced from farms and food purveyors you can trust. To learn more about The Little Beet, visit https://www.thelittlebeet.com.

