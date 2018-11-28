The Little Beet Appoints Former Starbucks Executive, Becky Mulligan, to Chief Executive Officer

Industry Veteran to Spearhead the Plant-Inspired Fast Casual’s Growth Nationwide

Becky Mulligan

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) The Little Beet, a plant inspired fast-casual restaurant, announced today that it has named Becky Mulligan as its chief executive officer. Mulligan is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience leading operations, innovation and program development for internationally recognized retail and food brands. In her new role, she will oversee The Little Beet’s vision, operations and nationwide development plans. Since its founding in 2014, the New York-based restaurant brand committed to providing a healthier lifestyle has grown to nine locations across the state, and has also expanded to Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

“We’re excited for Becky to lead us into 2019. Her leadership skills, work ethic and strong business acumen will help us become the leader in our growing segment,” said Andy Duddleston, co-founder of The Little Beet. “While 2018 was a successful year for us, with Becky’s leadership, we have no doubt that next year will be our most successful year in business and that The Little Beet will continue to position itself for long-term success.”

Mulligan joins The Little Beet after nearly 16 years with Starbucks where she held a variety of positions. Most recently, she served as regional director of the company’s Seattle, Washington market, and led several key initiatives for 95 Starbucks stores throughout the region. In addition to her localized work, Mulligan was instrumental in the development and ongoing innovation behind Starbucks’ mobile order app, ensuring that the brand’s highly acclaimed in-store experience was consistent through off-premises orders and delivery. Prior to Starbucks, Mulligan was with Kinko’s for 12 years where she worked in leadership and management, as well as corporate sales. With her competence in the digital and retail realm, Becky will bolster The Little Beet’s retail operations and digital initiatives.

“The Little Beet has certainly made a name for itself throughout New York City, as well as the D.C. area, and is poised for explosive growth as consumers become more health conscious and attracted to plant-based meal options,” said Mulligan, chief executive officer of The Little Beet. “I feel that there is a natural synergy between the brand’s mission and the lifestyle I lead day to day, which is why I’m so excited to join the brand and expand our concept across the country.”

Mulligan’s appointment comes after John Rigos, interim CEO of The Little Beet and co-CEO of Aurify Brands, announced he would be shifting his efforts to strengthening Aurify Brands’ portfolio and partnerships.

To learn more about The Little Beet, visit https://www.thelittlebeet.com.

About The Little Beet

The Little Beet is a plant inspired, fast-casual restaurant committed to living well. Our mission is to give people access to better food and provide knowledge they need to make healthy choices for their mind, body and lifestyle. Founded in 2014 in New York City, The Little Beet is owned and operated by NYC-based restaurant group Aurify Brands. With nine locations throughout Manhattan, Long Island, and Washington, DC, The Little Beet is committed to serve real food deliciously. The plant inspired, seasonal menu is 100% gluten-free, mostly vegan, always fresh, and void of refined sugar. The culinary team draws inspiration from global flavors and incorporates exciting, nutrient-rich ingredients into every tasty bite that benefit both body and mind. All ingredients are carefully sourced from farms and food purveyors you can trust. For more information, visit thelittlebeet.com.

About Aurify Brands

Aurify Brands is a next generation hospitality group focused on feeding people happiness everyday. We don’t build restaurants. We build great teams and empower them to build great restaurant companies. Our unique competitive advantage is a Platform built to accelerate the lifecycle of a business. At the core of the Platform is the confluence of human engagement and data analytics, which provide the knowledge to understand what customers want and need. This allows our teams to hyper-customize customer experience while simultaneously creating enterprise value.

