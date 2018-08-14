Listen to movers and shakers of the culinary world talk shop at the Tribune's daylong Restaurant Summit

We are about halfway through Chicago Tribune's Food Bowl, the three-week-long food festival featuring dozens upon dozens of culinary events scattered across the city. There’s still plenty to see, and a full schedule of events is here, but we wanted to highlight something particularly worth looking forward to— next week's all-day Restaurant Summit.

This Monday, a collection of some of the city's best chefs will gather to chat about pressing issues affecting the industry. Featured chefs and personalities include Rick Bayless, Dana Cree, Diana Davila, Rohini Dey, Sarah Grueneberg, Stephanie Izard, Jennifer Kim, Matthias Merges, Alpana Singh and Phil Rosenthal. Topics include dealing with staff shortages, the constant influx of new restaurants, forces behind restaurant closings and the state of criticism, featuring the recently unmasked Phil Vettel chatting with the Chicago Tribune's film critic, Michael Phillips. They'll discuss Vettel's recent decision to show his face, after decades of anonymity.

Best part? An all-day pass only costs $15. Make sure to purchase tickets here or here. The event will take place at The Tank inside the Chicago Athletic Association (12 S. Michigan Ave.).

