Lions & Tigers & Squares, the Detroit Pizza Shop by Artichoke Basille’s Pizza Founders, Announces Second Manhattan Location Coming Soon to the East Village

LTS Will Be Slinging Detroit Style Pizza Pies in the Former Nicoletta Space on 10th St. at Second Ave

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Lions & Tigers & Squares (LTS), the Detroit-style pizza shop by the founders of NYC’s famed Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, has broken ground on its second Manhattan location coming soon to the East Village. The new restaurant, located in the former Nicoletta Pizzeria space on 10th Street at Second Ave, is expected to open before year’s end and will feature both dining room and patio seating.

Lions & Tigers & Squares was conceived in 2018 by Artichoke Basille’s Pizza co-founders and pizza aficionados, Francis Garcia and Sal Basille, who were inspired to open a Detroit-style pizza shop after visiting Buddy’s Pizza in Detroit while filming for their Cooking Channel series, Pizza Cuz. They were impressed by the quality of pizza and wanted to bring a taste of Detroit to New York City, thus deciding to open a shop dedicated to the Motor City’s signature square pan pizza with a crunchy, caramelized cheese crust. While LTS is a Manhattan-located pizzeria, it’s also an ode to all things Detroit: Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers, and Detroit-style square pizza!

“Sal and I fell in love with Detroit-style pies and decided that we wanted to open a shop in New York dedicated to it,” said Garcia. “We know good pizza but weren’t sure how well it would be received by true New Yorkers, but the response has been so incredible we jumped at the opportunity for a second location near where we started Artichoke more than a decade ago: the East Village.”

The menu at the new East Village location will feature four-slice Detroit-style square pies in varieties like classic cheese, pepperoni, baby meatball, black olive, and LTS’ signature Mustard Pie with spicy brown mustard and cheddar cheese, plus expanded menu offerings. Lions & Tigers & Squares, much like Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, has already gained fame and loyal fans in NYC and beyond and has been featured on Thrillist’s Fork Yeah and The Rachael Ray Show , among others.

The East Village location will offer dine-in, take out, and delivery through select third-party apps including Slice, Grubhub, Doordash, Postmates, and more. For more information or to place an order from LTS’ Chelsea location, visit https://www.lionstigerssquaresdetroitpizza.com .

