Lion’s Pride Soccer Pub & Grill Welcomes World Cup 2018 with the Best Viewing Party in Orlando

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) No matter what team they’re cheering for, futbol fans are always welcome at Lion’s Pride Soccer Pub & Grill. Kicking off next month, Lion’s Pride will house the best World Cup Watch party start to finish, from Thursday, June 14 through Sunday, July 15, with simultaneous showing of EVERY 2018 FIFA World Cup match morning to afternoon on over 40 televisions, including a 200-inch big screen, and featuring traditional drinks from competing countries, all while serving up the true sports fan entertainment experience that Lion’s Pride is known for. For early matches starting at 8am, Lion’s Pride will offer a special breakfast menu. Visitors from now until the first match can also play Lion’s Pride “World Cup Free Beer Challenge” and make their bracket picks. Participants who get all the teams correct through the final match win two free draft beers daily until World Cup 2022.

World Cup watchers will arrive at Lion’s Pride and feel like they’ve walked into the Orlando City Stadium and a futbol-centric paradise, which houses a replica of the stadium scoreboard and a World Cup futbol ball collection signed by players of the World Cup who’ve dined at Lion’s Pride, such as Ronaldo “Phenomenon”, Rivaldo, Kaka, Alex Lalas, Julio Baptista Elano, Doni and Robinho.

“As an avid soccer fan from Brazil, the World Cup is always an exhilarating event that brings futbol fans together from all over the world,” says Lion’s Pride Owner Gustavo Fonseca. “We want to make everyone feel welcome and create a fun and memorable experience no matter what team they’re rooting for. From our comfortable, lively atmosphere and delicious menu to our incredible entertainment offerings, we are proud to deliver the best big screen futbol action for any game. We look forward to seeing our loyal patrons and many news ones for fubol’s main event, the World Cup, and we hope for many more occasions in the future.”

Experience the BEST 2018 World Cup Watch Party at Lion’s Pride Soccer Pub & Grill from Thursday, June 14 through Sunday, July 15 located at 123 West Church Street, Orlando, FL 32801. For more information, call 407-203-4099, or visit www.lionsprideorlando.com.

Open since May of 2017 in the heart of Downtown Orlando, Lion’s Pride Soccer Pub & Grill serves up a true sports fans entertainment facility that showcases soccer, along with many other world sports events. The impressive 9,500 square foot sleek, historic, comfortable restaurant features over 40 televisions, including a 200-inch big screen, and the official Orlando City Soccer Club and Orlando Pride Merchandise Store. The diverse menu, crafted by Executive Chef Scott Phillips, features traditional sports bar favorites elevated to a new level, including appetizers, sandwiches, entrees and tasty Lion’s Pride signature dishes. Lion’s Pride also houses an exclusive second level, featuring stadium seating and private suites, perfect to host corporate or special events of all sizes. Lion’s Pride is open daily for lunch, dinner and happy hour. Hours of operation are: Sunday-Thursday 11:30am-10:30am and Friday-Saturday 11:30am-11:30pm.

