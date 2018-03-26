Lion’s Pride Soccer Pub & Grill Announce Its Incredible Lineup For The 2018 Soccer Season

Get in the Game Day Spirit Any Day of the Week at Downtown Orlando’s Sophisticated and Relaxed Soccer Pub and Fan-Den Serving Up Delicious Food and a One-of-a-Kind Entertainment Atmosphere Perfect for All Sports Lovers

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) No matter if it’s game day or not, soccer fans are in luck with “Lion’s Pride Soccer Pub & Grill” bringing a slice of the Orlando City Stadium right to Church Street. Open since May of 2017, Lion’s Pride serve up a true sports fans entertainment facility that showcases soccer, along with many other world sports events. The impressive 9,500 square foot sleek, historic, comfortable restaurant features over 40 televisions, including a 200-inch big screen, and the official Orlando City Soccer Club and Orlando Pride Merchandise Store. The diverse menu, crafted by Executive Chef Scott Phillips, features traditional sports bar favorites elevated to a new level, including appetizers like wings, sliders, tacos and flatbreads, plus a wide selection of sandwiches, entrees and tasty Lion’s Pride signature dishes.

Visitors of Lion’s Pride will feel like they’ve walked into the Orlando City Stadium and a soccer-centric paradise, which houses a replica of the stadium scoreboard and a World Cup soccer balls collection signed by players of the World Cup who’ve dined at Lion’s Pride, such as Ronaldo “Phenomenon”, Rivaldo, Kaka, Alex Lalas, Julio Baptista Elano, Doni and Robinho. Plus, Lion’s Pride houses an exclusive second level, featuring stadium seating and private suites, perfect to host corporate or special events of all sizes.

Whether it’s a home game or away game, any sports event or visit to Downtown Orlando, Lion’s Pride offers the following special promotions this season:

(Orlando City Soccer Club Home Games) $30 All-You-Can-Eat-And-Drink Tailgate Party with unlimited draft beers, Sangria and finger foods.

(Orlando City Soccer Club Away Games) Buy a Heineken draft during the first half and receive a complimentary draft at halftime.

(Anytime) Play the World Cup Free Beer Challenge and make your bracket picks. Participants who get all the teams correct thru the final match win two free draft beers daily until World Cub 2022.

(Monday-Friday) 11am-2pm Buy 5 Lunch Specials, Get 1 Free; 5pm-8pm Happy Hour with $5 Red/White Sangria, $3 Select Beers, $4 Wells.

“Growing up in Brazil, a country passionate about soccer, and being involved in the excitement that the Orlando City Soccer Club and Orlando Pride brought to the community, we felt there was an opportunity to create a new, exiting sports fans and families entertainment facility that would highlight soccer, as well as many other sports events,” says Owner Gustavo Fonseca. “Between our beautiful design, comfortable environment and delicious menu, we are proud to deliver big screen soccer action for any game, great food at any seat, and an all-around fun and memorable experience any day of the week. We are happy to reach our second year in Downtown Orlando, and we look forward to welcoming many new guests, who we hope make Lion’s Pride their favorite stop for lunch, dinner, drinks and any occasion.”

*Save-the-Date: Central Florida’s best World Cup 2018 Watch Party at Lion’s Pride starting Thursday, June 14 through Sunday, July 15.

Experience Lion’s Pride Soccer Pub & Grill at 123 West Church Street, Orlando, FL 32801. Lion’s Pride serves lunch and dinner daily. Hours of operation: Sunday-Thursday 11:30am-10:30am, Friday-Saturday 11:30am-11:30pm. For more information, call 407-203-4099 or visit www.lionsprideorlando.com.

Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com