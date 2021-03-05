Linga rOS Appoints Joe Finizio as Vice President of Sales





( RestaurantNews.com ) Linga rOS , the fast growing, leading global provider of Cloud-Based restaurant operating system software has hired industry veteran Joe Finizio to lead their Partner and Direct Sales operations. Finizio brings a wealth of sales, marketing, product and industry experience to the company and his role at Linga. Finizio’s industry experience includes positions at Micros Systems Inc., Sharp Electronics Corporation, ASI/Restaurant Manager and, most recently, at Toast. He also served as the past President/CEO of the RSPA and was a member of the PCI Security Standards Council Board of Advisors.

“Linga has an exceptional sales proposition for today’s market. The Linga’s rOS platform software is a phenomenal product for SMB, mid-market, and enterprise restaurants. The company’s partner-centric sales channel focus is an excellent business opportunity for traditional POS providers and POS or Payments providers pursuing a nationwide white-label solution for the restaurant market,” stated Finizio.

“Joe Finizio brings Linga additional management strength with his sales and marketing knowledge and, most importantly, the expertise gained from being part of a fast-growing company in today’s business environment.” Noted Onur Haytec “That foundation of experience and his ability to embrace and utilize new sales and marketing methods and processes will benefit Linga’s sales initiatives.”

About Linga

Linga is an innovative global technology company serving the hospitality industry since 2004. For over 15 years they have offered businesses a powerful and reliable platform with a full array of cloud-based front and back office management tools. In addition to payment processing, the newly announced platform includes: Loyalty, Online Ordering, Scheduling, Kiosk, Call Center, Central Kitchen, Inventory Management, Waitlist, Payroll Management, Accounts Payable and others. For more information, please visit www.lingaros.com .

