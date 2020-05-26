The Limited-Time-Only Subs from Cousins Subs are Caprese Good

The brand offers Italian Caprese and Turkey Caprese Subs for the first time ever

Milwaukee, WI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Cousins Subs ® today announced the addition of the Italian Caprese and Turkey Caprese subs to its menu for a limited time only. Available in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, guests can order both sandwiches through Sunday, August 16 in store, online and through the Cousins Subs app.

“We believe quality has no substitute when it comes to the food we serve,” said Justin McCoy, Vice President of Marketing at Cousins Subs. “We’re excited to enhance our summer menu with the edition of the caprese subs that contain high-quality, locally sourced ingredients and are served on our fresh bread baked daily.”

The Italian Caprese sub is stacked high with Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, lettuce, onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, mayo, oil and oregano and served on fresh Italian bread.

The Turkey Caprese sub is made with sliced turkey breast, Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spring mix and balsamic vinaigrette and served on fresh Italian bread.

The Italian Caprese and Turkey Caprese subs are made to order on 7.5” or 15” loaves of the brand’s fresh Italian bread baked daily. Guests can also order both subs as a Sub in a Bowl upon request. For more information on Cousins Subs, visit www.cousinssubs.com .

About Cousins Subs

Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs®, a family-owned, fast casual sub shop established in 1972 by Bill Specht and his cousin, is driven by the mission to Believe in Better – both in the quality of food it serves and in the communities it supports. Cousins Subs and its franchisees operate nearly 100 sub sandwich shops in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana providing guests with quality deli fresh and made to order grilled subs using only the freshest ingredients on its signature bread baked daily. For more information, visit www.cousinssubs.com . You can also find Cousins Subs on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Kathryn Kazan, PR Manager

262-250-2802

kathryn.kazan@cousinssubs.com