LIME Fresh Mexican Grill Unveils New Dessert

South Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) LIME Fresh Mexican Grill – a fast casual restaurant featuring Mexican-inspired dishes and Miami-inspired vibes – is ramping up its dessert selection with the latest addition to the menu in all 14 South Florida locations. Churro bites are making their grand debut in the South Florida menu to bring the perfect sweet and salty treat to a table of two.

The 10-piece churro bites can only be described with a proper drool warning – read ahead with caution! The bite-size pieces are perfectly fried then dusted with cinnamon sugar and agave. Served with a side of whipped topping for dipping, they’re a perfect post-taco, salty-meet-sweet treat.

“After seeing what a hit the churro bites were at our Orlando location, we could not wait to bring them to all of our South Florida locations,” said Vinay Rama, CEO of LIME Fresh. “Everyone needs the right dessert after enjoying our Mexican-inspired dishes and our churro bites fit that description in crave-worthy fashion.”

LIME Fresh prioritizes local sourcing and fresh ingredients at all its locations so that every dish is handmade and unprocessed. No microwaves or freezers are used at any of the locations, so customers can trust that their meals use the freshest and highest-quality ingredients possible. LIME Fresh also hosts a bright, very modern, very fun and very Instagrammable update coupled with an edgier yet family friendly atmosphere.

Elevating the standards of the fast casual industry, LIME Fresh Mexican Grill offers Mexican-themed dishes made with quality ingredients sourced daily from local vendors and prepared without the use of microwaves or freezers. EVER. Boasting a buzzing social atmosphere with neighborhood appeal, LIME prides itself on providing outstanding service to regulars and new customers alike with its signature “Mexican-Inspired Dishes. Miami-Inspired Vibes.” Today, there are 15 restaurants open and operating throughout Florida. For more information and updates, visit LIMEFreshMexicanGrill.com or follow LIME on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LIMEFreshMex and Instagram: @limefreshmexicangrill

