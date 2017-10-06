Lima beans are in season. We have recipes

What's in season: One of the oldest beans to come out of the New World, lima beans have a buttery, almost meaty texture with a plump, kidney-like shape. The beans, named after Lima, Peru, range from large, pale green Fordhook to vivid burgundy-and-white Christmas, and are generally in season through the fall months, until the first frosts hit. Most beans are sold in their pods, and while the results are well worth the work, some farmers thankfully sell the beans already shucked.

What to cook: Blanch the beans before tossing with salads, or think about adding them to cold-weather staples such as minestrone or other stews. Lima beans make a great side, sautéed and tossed with fresh herbs, gently simmered with heavy cream and cheese, or slowly baked with bacon and tomatoes. And the beans are one of the classic components in succotash, a Southern favorite that can combine limas and corn with sweet bell peppers and okra.

What's on the horizon: There are a number of varieties of persimmons, but the vibrant orange fruit can neatly be divided into two families: tomato-shaped Fuyus and acorn-shaped Hachiyas. The fruit, available from fall through the winter months, are showing up now.

