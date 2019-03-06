Lillie's Q changing to counter service, expanding barbecue menu

Nine years after opening Lillie’s Q (1856 W. North Ave.), chef/owner Charlie McKenna is making some changes.

Beginning Friday, Lillie’s Q will switch to counter service; customers will walk up, place their orders from an a la carte menu and carry their trays to an available table.

“Everything is speeding up,” McKenna said. “We’re moving all the service to behind the bar, so guests will see the meat carved in front of them. It’ll be easier for guests to get in and get their barbecue fix.”

Acknowledging that the switch will reduce labor costs, McKenna says his goal was to design his restaurant in line with what customers want today.

“I’m creating an atmosphere for the neighborhood in 2019, instead of 2010,” he said. “After nine years, doing things the same way all the time, we want to evolve, get better, offer guests new things.”

But not completely new. Lillie Q’s smoked meats, fried chicken and Southern sides will remain on the menu. But they’ll be augmented with Texas-style brisket, available every day (it was formerly a Tuesday feature), a new pimento-cheese sausage and occasional specials.

“Not just ‘get rid of the salmon’ specials,” McKenna said. “We’re gonna cook what we want to cook. Chefs are creative; we get bored. Maybe we come up with a Thai rib that’s a special for a day, or a week. We want to have more opportunities to do new things.”

McKenna has changed the decor of his 50-seat dining room, as well, installing white-marble tabletops, a walnut bar top, new floors, lights and charred-wood walls.

