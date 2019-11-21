Light shrimp dinner is firm, flavorful

This savory nutty baked shrimp dinner takes less than 15 minutes to make. It's a quick, light dinner with a cooking method that leaves the shrimp juicy, firm and flavorful. Crunchy walnut and grated Parmesan cheese provide texture and flavor.

Short cut elbow macaroni is used in the side dish. The spinach is added just before the pasta is drained so it just wilts, which is all the cooking it needs. Many Roman recipes reflect the times when the Mediterranean was controlled by Rome. Raisins in this dish are an example of Middle Eastern influence.

Helpful Hints:

- Any type of small pasta or leftover pasta pieces can be used.

- Buy peeled and deveined shrimp for easy preparation.

Countdown:

- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

- Place water for pasta on to boil.

- Make shrimp.

- Make pasta dish.

Shopping List:

To buy: 3/4 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined, 1 container plain breadcrumbs, 1 small container no-salt-added chicken broth, 1 small package broken walnuts, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat spinach, 1 small package Parmesan cheese, 1 small box elbow macaroni and 1 small package raisins.

Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.

___

NUTTY BAKED SHRIMP

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

3/4 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 tablespoons plain breadcrumbs

Salt and fresh ground black pepper

1 teaspoon olive oil

1/4 cup not-salt-added chicken broth

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons broken walnuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place shrimp in a small baking dish just large enough to hold them in one layer. Sprinkle with breadcrumbs and salt and pepper to taste. Toss to make sure shrimp are coated with breadcrumbs. Drizzle oil over shrimp. Pour chicken broth into baking dish and bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and turn on broiler. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese and walnuts on top. Place under broiler, about 5 inches from the heat, for 1 minute. Watch carefully. The topping will brown quickly. Remove from broiler and serve with the pasta dish.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 263 calories (32% from fat), 9.5 g fat (1.6 g saturated, 2.9 g monounsaturated), 280 mg cholesterol, 39 g protein, 6.4 g carbohydrates, 0.8 g fiber, 353 mg sodium.

ROMAN SPINACH WITH PASTA

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1/4 pound elbow macaroni (about 1 1/2 cups)

4 cups fresh washed, ready-to-eat spinach

2 tablespoons raisins

2 teaspoons olive oil

Salt and fresh ground black pepper

Place a medium saucepan three-quarters full of water on to boil. When water comes to a boil, add elbow macaroni and boil 9 to 10 minutes. Add the spinach and drain. Return to the saucepan. Add raisins and olive oil. Toss well. Add salt and pepper to taste and serve.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 292 calories (17% from fat), 5.6 g fat (0.9 g saturated, 2.3 g monounsaturated), no mg cholesterol, 9.4 g protein, 51.9 g carbohydrates, 3.5 g fiber, 52 mg sodium.

(Linda Gassenheimer is an author of over 30 cookbooks. Her newest is "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Find her on Facebook (@FoodNewsandViews) and Twitter (@LGassenheimer), and listen to her podcasts at www.880thebiz.com.)