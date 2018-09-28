Life's great for Orlando restaurants after 'Triple D's' Guy Fieri comes to town

Rafaela Cabede recalls turning to her husband during episodes of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” to imagine participating in the Food Network show. Similar to imagining a lottery win, she dreamed of host Guy Fieri coming to her Brazilian restaurant, Mrs. Potato, but never believed it would happen.

So Cabede thought a January 2017 email from the producers of “Triple D,” as the show is sometimes called, was spam.

“I read it and I was like, ‘Where does it say I have to send a $2,000 check?’” she said.

Cabede took a chance on the email, as did other Central Florida restaurant owners — one of which, George Markward of the Pastrami Project, tapped into his background in IT to trace the email back to its source.

Most restaurant owners are still feeling the effects of answering those emails and phone calls over a year after their episodes aired in spring 2017.

Besides Mrs. Potato and the Pastrami Project, those now-famous restaurants include The Meatball Stoppe in east Orlando, Se7en Bites and Saigon Noodle and Grill in Orlando’s Milk District, and Willie’s Pinchos in northeast Orlando.

“Boom. The Guy bomb went off,” Markward said of the day after the episode aired.

Long before Fieri’s red Chevy Camaro SS graced their parking lots, the owners underwent a lengthy initial interview process, sharing everything from Yelp ratings to partial recipes for a selection of dishes. The interviewers’ focus seemed to be to ensure the dishes were made from scratch, said chef-owner Trina Gregory-Propst of Se7en Bites.

“They wanted it not just to be a great food or a combination of things that you put together, but that you actually prepared it,” Gregory-Propst said.

Saigon Noodle and Grill owner Thuy Vincent Nguyen had to be convinced to take on the show. Faced with closing his already busy restaurant for two days of filming, he needed to be convinced by family.

“Everyone at my house was excited about it, except me,” he said.

The Triple D crew warnings to expect a 300-500 percent increase in sales had Nguyen making preparations before the episode aired. A second cash register was added, as were new staff.

As Fieri sightings made the rounds on social media during filming in February, business began to pick up at the restaurants. Owners had initially been warned to not to expect the episodes to air for several months — but the shows began airing in April.

“I used to think that Guy had a fan club,” said Isabella Morgia Di Vicari, co-owner of The Meatball Stoppe. “I tell everybody, ‘Oh no no no, he has a cult.’”

Over at The Meatball Stoppe, iPads were overnighted to replace the pen and paper used to take orders. Friends were enlisted to help roll the 3,000-4,000 meatballs needed each week — a jump from the previous 600-700 meatballs.

“We were making system and operational changes by the hour because things came so fast,” said Jeff Morgia, CEO and co-owner of the restaurant.

The growth amounted to 900 percent for the Pastrami Project. For Markward, who takes an old-school, lengthy process to make his pastrami and other dishes, the bump was at the limits of what he could handle. It’s since settled into a more manageable amount — that’s still more than pre-Triple D.

“The business wasn’t doing great,” Markward said of the months before the show. “I was thinking about rebranding the business...(Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives) came along and there’s no way I’m changing it.”

Se7en Bites, which had moved to a larger building at the end of 2016, made almost the same amount over those three summer months as the final year in their old space. Gregory-Propst said that the number of tourists increased — to the point that an area for luggage was created near the soda fountain.

Recently, Se7en Bites was one fan’s 665th Triple D restaurant visit.

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives fans are diehard,” Gregory-Propst said.

Food television has played a role in a cultural change in how society thinks about food, said Robb Seltzer, the director of Food & Beverage Operations and a chef instructor at UCF. People are more aware of what’s available around the world.

“When we see them, we want them,” Seltzer said. “That’s the American way.”

People watch Fieri indulging in comfort and/or ethnic foods, and naturally want to visit the restaurant. The key for the restaurants is their ability to grow and survive the influx, Seltzer said.

“That type of growth that fast is expensive,” he said. “It’s demanding. A lot of people really can’t deal with it properly.”

Some of the restaurants plan to use their newfound fame to expand. Mrs. Potato, Saigon Noodle and Grill, and The Meatball Stoppe hope to franchise, with the latter also in talks to open a restaurant and market in UCF.

“If we didn’t become as recognized and create the volume and growth we did because of the show, then there’s no way that we would have the ability and the strength to consider that growth,” the Stoppe’s Morgia said.

Willie’s Pinchos, which could not be reached for this article, opened a second location in Kissimmee.

Two restaurants are not expanding any time soon. Markward has retirement looming, while Gregory-Propst is focused on a new concept with her wife, Va Propst.

When asked if they’d participate in “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” again, each restaurant owner who was interviewed said yes. Cabede sent her eldest daughter to college recently, a dream she said was only made possible after the uptick in business following the show.

“We do not know and we do not believe what’s going to happen after the show airs — but they do,’’ Cabede said. “They know how life-changing it is. They know how it changes a business.

“They don’t just want to make another CEO rich. They want to send a girl to school. And that’s what they did.”

