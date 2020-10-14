DAVID GARRETT
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Liberty golf team makes history, PIAA Class 3A championships. Palmerton comes up short

October 14, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
DAVID GARRETT

Liberty golf team makes school history by reaching the PIAA Class 3A Golf Team Championships