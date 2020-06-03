E. Jason Wambsgans / Chicago Tribune
LGBTQ Chicagoans face a Pride Month without street festivals, bar-hopping or the iconic parade: ‘It’s kind of heartbreaking.'

June 3, 2020
E. Jason Wambsgans / Chicago Tribune

June Pride celebrations will be very different this year in Chicago due to the coronavirus pandemic.