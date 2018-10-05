Lewisville Family Brings Pizza Inn Back to Town

America’s Hometown Pizza Place makes highly anticipated return, set to host official grand opening celebration later this month

Lewisville, TX (RestaurantNews.com) When Pizza Inn closed in Lewisville in 2015, Franchisees Denise and Robert Wrestler were heartbroken, but they’ve brought America’s Hometown Pizza Place back – bigger and better than ever.

On Monday, Oct. 1, Pizza Inn, located at 1130A W Main St., opened its doors to Lewisville, serving hot and delicious pizza on the All Day Buffet.

“Our whole family was devastated when Pizza Inn unexpectedly closed down,” said Denise Wrestler. “It’s not just about bringing this incredible pizza back into the mouths and memories of our town – it’s also about giving back to our wonderful community. We’re excited to promote community events like elementary school nights, senior nights and fundraising nights where local nonprofits can earn some extra dough.”

This is the Wrestler’s first restaurant and first time franchising. Denise has 15 years of experience in the medical device field and Robert has been in finance for 20 years. They have been working with Pizza Inn to bring the restaurant back since 2016.

The new restaurant is in the perfect location across the street from Lewisville High School, the Lewisville Police Department, Fire Department Central Station, Municipal Court and Public Library. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The popular pizza chain is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The restaurant’s original pizzas blend everyone’s favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. In 1994, Pizza Inn was named the #1 Pizza Chain in the U.S. by Restaurants and Institutions Magazine’s annual “America’s Choice in Chains” consumer pole. Today, Pizza Inn, as part of RAVE Restaurant Group, operates more than 200 restaurants domestically and internationally. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies almost 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

