Lever Foundation Applauds Pizza Express for New Global Cage-free Egg Policy

London, UK ( RestaurantNews.com ) International pizza chain Pizza Express won praise today from global non-profit Lever Foundation for its commitment to source only cage-free eggs and egg ingredients worldwide by 2025.

The London-based restaurant group operates over 500 locations across Europe, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Philippines, the UAE, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. Since 2017 Pizza Express has only used cage-free eggs and egg products in its UK stores; the new policy will expand this shift to its restaurants worldwide by 2025.

“We are continuing to transition to cage-free eggs in our International businesses and the vast majority are either already using cage-free shell eggs or have committed to doing so by the end of 2022.” The company noted in an updated FAQ on its website today , “We are making good progress with our plan and are committed to having 100% cage-free eggs across all remaining egg-containing ingredients globally by the end of 2025.”

“We congratulate Pizza Express on its new global cage-free egg policy, which will improve animal welfare in its supply chain while also benefiting the company’s international customers,” said Lily Tse, Corporate Engagement Manager at Lever Foundation, which worked with Pizza Express International on its cage-free commitment and on sourcing cage-free eggs for its global markets.

Pizza Express joins a growing number of leading restaurant chains that have committed to end the use of caged eggs and egg ingredients worldwide, including fellow pizza brands Pizza Hut, Papa John’s and The Pizza Company as well as Burger King, Dunkin, KFC, Taco Bell, Baskin Robbins, Tim Hortons, Costa, Kirspy Kreme, Sonic, Popeyes and Arby’s.

About Lever Foundation



Lever Foundation is a global NGO with staff operating across Asia, Europe and the Americas that works with leading companies to help them upgrade their protein sourcing for a more humane, safe and sustainable supply chain, with a focus on cage-free eggs and alternative protein.

Contact:

Lily Tse

lilytse@lever.hk

+852-5612-3303

The post Lever Foundation Applauds Pizza Express for New Global Cage-free Egg Policy first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.