Lettuce's Beatrix heading for Oak Brook

Beatrix, the Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises casual-American-plus-coffeehouse with three Chicago locations, is headed for the suburbs.

Lettuce will open its fourth Beatrix in Oakbrook Center mall, in the space that belonged to Reel Club, another Lettuce property, which quietly closed Sept. 2.

Like its predecessors, the newest Beatrix will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a menu that includes comfort food and healthy dishes. Estimated opening is early 2019.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

MORE COVERAGE

Beatrix's creative catchall in hotel setting »

Is Chicago’s best deep dish hiding at a Beatrix glorified food court? »

Live-music-and-dining concept Hey Nonny opening late October in Arlington Heights »