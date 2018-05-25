Lettuce opens Ozzie's Pops & Pretzels at Navy Pier

There should be about eleventy billion people crowding onto Navy Pier for Memorial Day weekend, perfect timing for Friday’s opening of Ozzie’s Pops & Pretzels.

Tucked into Navy Pier’s Family Pavilion, Ozzie’s offers homemade paletas (ice pops), juices, horchata and house-baked pretzels in sweet and savory varieties.

Ozzie is named for Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises veteran Ozzie Ocegueda, who based the concept on his mother’s paleta recipes. Ocegueda helped open three other Lettuce concepts on Navy Pier: Frankie’s Pizza by the Slice, Big City Chicken and Big Bowl.

